Students step in to care for cows during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vermont (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread: What would happen to the cows?

The university’s beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking part in the Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management program, or CREAM. And without those students, the fate of the cows seemed to be in jeopardy.

The student volunteers milk the cows twice a day, feed them and the calves, muck the barns and help with births, any time of the day or night.

Faculty adviser and veterinarian Dr. Steve Wadsworth is appreciative of their dedication. “They stepped in and have done an unbelievable job. They show up on time. They come with a real sense of cooperation. They they are working together with mutual respect. They’re here from early in the morning for morning milking into the evening. There is not a birth of a of a calf that is unattended.”

The experience has had an impact on recent graduate Claudia Sacks. “You go into the barn and you see one of the cows licking another cow and it’s just—I don’t know—just a sense of sisterhood almost between them, so it’s really lovely to see the family that they’ve formed between themselves but also the family that we can form with them.”

The herd manager, Matt Bodette, couldn’t be more grateful of the help Sacks and six other students have been providing. “We asked them to make a huge commitment and to take COVD-19 very, very seriously from the very start. And they all rose to the challenge. They’ve been here day in and day out. They’ve had positive attitudes. They have really, really shined in every single way possible,” he says.

Bodette becomes emotional when he thinks of their efforts: “I will never forget them. They’ve been like a little family for me. And I’m truly grateful.”

