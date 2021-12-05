Study finds apparent increase in myopericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

According to CDC data, about 2,300 reports of myopericarditis occurred from 1990 to 2020. Of those, nearly 2,000 were reported in 2021 in people who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

After tracking data from about 200,000 adults, the group was able to identify cases of the disease that came after being vaccinated but said more research needs to be done.

The authors said their work “reaffirms the apparent increase in the diagnosis of myopericarditis in men, most often between the ages of 25 to 44, who received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Most cases of myopericarditis with clinical symptoms resolved within six days, according to the analysis.

