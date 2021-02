TAMPA (WFLA) — The man who charged the field in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl Sunday has been identified as a 31-year-old Florida man.

Yuri Andrade was charged Sunday night with trespassing after streaking across the field in Raymond James Stadium in a pink leotard.

The Hillsborough County arrest database shows Andrade posted a $500 cash bond and was released Monday just before 8 a.m.

Andrade is from Boca Raton, Florida.