Suppliers reluctant to ship goods without credit insurance

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of suppliers routinely rely on credit insurance to cover potential losses if any of the retailers they work with can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered.

But now insurers are scaling back on coverage because they are unwilling to take a chance on retailers that are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

That leaves suppliers in a bind.

Without insurance, they’re on the hook for unpaid bills.

But not shipping the goods to retailers means losing sales and big write-downs on inventory.

The problem will only get worse if retailers can’t stock their shelves and shoppers can’t find what they want during the critical holiday season.

