Surprising number of Americans are getting a head start on their holiday shopping

LUBBOCK, Texas — Half of Americans are online shopping for the holidays already because they’re bored at home, according to new research.

47% of respondents shared they’re taking their extra time to get a head start on their holiday shopping. The survey found that half of respondents will have already started shopping for the holidays by October. 15% of those polled had already started their holiday shopping in August. And as respondents are thinking about their holiday spending, they’re also having to think about their holiday travel plans. Seventeen percent of respondents still plan on traveling this holiday season and of these respondents – 21% will spend more on their travel than they did last year.

However, 41% of those surveyed said they were planning to travel for the holidays this year but have canceled their plans. Three-quarters of these respondents also shared that they’re planning to use the money they would have spent traveling to purchase more gifts for their loved ones this year.



Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said they will do their holiday shopping online this year.

Respondents also shared that as they’re shopping earlier and buying more gifts, 27% plan on buying more apparel and accessories this year than they did last year.

A quarter of respondents also said they plan on purchasing more electronics for the holidays this year.

And about seven in 10 respondents shared that they’re more likely to buy something on sale now, rather than waiting for the traditional Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.

If an item that catches their eye isn’t on sale, 38% of those polled said they’d still make the purchase by utilizing a pay-over-time solution.

All of these purchases do add up, however, and 48% of those surveyed are worried about going over budget and into debt this holiday season.