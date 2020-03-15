Suspect wore hazmat suit, sprayed 13 people with clear liquid inside Nevada Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police and local fire crews responded to a Walmart on the west side of town on reports of a “suspicious person.” This happened at the Walmart near the 215 & Rainbow.

Metro police told 8 News Now officers responded to the Walmart just after 8 p.m. According to police, based on that person’s actions there was a voluntary evacuation of the store.

Police say the suspect sprayed 13 people inside the store with a “clear liquid” while wearing a hazmat suit. Police say they are not yet sure what the liquid actually was. None of the people sprayed are showing any signs of symptoms, and no one was taken to the hospital.

We spoke to a woman at the scene who says she called police when she was what was happening.

“He had some clear liquid in it with the painter’s tape, something written on it,” said witness Zandra Calma. “He was just spraying unnecessary things and peoples’ person spaces, on conveyor belts, and worst of all, by the fresh foods.”

One person in the store was able to follow the suspect out of the store and got their license plate number as they drove away. Police say because of that citizen, the suspect is now in custody. Police would not say if they are facing any charges as of yet.



