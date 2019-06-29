Swiss police use tear gas on Cameroon opposition protesters

Police repel protesters with tear gas and water cannon, during Cameroonian nationals living in various European countries demonstrate against the presence of Cameroon President Paul Biya in Geneva, on the place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say officers used tear gas to disperse Cameroon opposition protesters trying to reach a Geneva hotel where the Central African nation’s long-time leader is staying.

A spokesman for Geneva police said about 250 protesters took part in the demonstration Saturday near the Intercontinental hotel at the United Nations’ European headquarters.

Police spokesman Silvain Guillaume-Gentil said officers fired tear gas after a group of protesters attempted to break through police lines to reach the hotel. He said several protesters were affected by the chemicals but nobody was injured or arrested.

The protest against President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, was led by Cameroonians living in Europe.

A smaller, pro-government protest also took place in Geneva.