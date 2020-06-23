Taxing soda could save millions from diabetes, according to a new study

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 17: Cans of Sprite, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola are offered for sale at a grocery store on April 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Coca-Cola Co. reported an 8 percent increase in net income for the first quarter of 2012 with global volume growth of 5%. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES — Taxes on sugary drinks can lead to major health gains and reductions in health care costs, according to a new study.

The Circulation journal article indicates there are real health and economic benefits of taxes on sodas and other sugary drinks.

The study published Monday compared taxing sugar by volume in a drink against taxing the overall size of the drink.

Current sugar-sweetened beverage taxes in cities like San Francisco are volume-based.

The authors suggest that taxing sugar-sweetened beverages based on sugar content could be even more effective.

By increasing the cost of such beverages, there is less consumption, which appears to lead to better overall public health.

Specifically, the study found applying taxes on sugar content could help prevent more than 2 million cases of diabetes and save more than $100 billion in health costs.

The researchers hope their work will help support good policy discussions on beverage taxes going forward.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.