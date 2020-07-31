Taylor Swift replaces merchandise line, removing disputed logo

NASHVILLE — Taylor Swift changed the branding of her album after her organization was accused of copying a logo, CNN reported on Friday.

Amila Rasool, the founder of “The Folklore” online retailer, posted photos of Swift merchandise, including cardigans, that bear the phrase “The Folklore Album.”

Rasool said the designer of those products “ripped off my company’s logo.”

According to InStyle, Swift removed the merchandise from her website, replacing the items with a new design that reads: “Folklore Album.”

Swift sent a message to Rasool saying she admired her work and she was making a donation to her company.

An initial Instagram post by Rasool showed frustration. But in a subsequent post, Rasool said “Thank you, Taylor. Wishing you all the best.”

(CNN Newsource contributed to this article)