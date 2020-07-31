Taylor Swift replaces merchandise line, removing disputed logo

NASHVILLE — Taylor Swift changed the branding of her album after her organization was accused of copying a logo, CNN reported on Friday.
Amila Rasool, the founder of “The Folklore” online retailer, posted photos of Swift merchandise, including cardigans, that bear the phrase “The Folklore Album.”
Rasool said the designer of those products “ripped off my company’s logo.”
According to InStyle, Swift removed the merchandise from her website, replacing the items with a new design that reads: “Folklore Album.”
Swift sent a message to Rasool saying she admired her work and she was making a donation to her company.
An initial Instagram post by Rasool showed frustration. But in a subsequent post, Rasool said “Thank you, Taylor. Wishing you all the best.”
This morning, it came to my attention that musician #TaylorSwift is selling merchandise to go along with her new album ‘Folklore’. She is currently selling merchandise with the words "The Folklore" printed on them. Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company's logo. I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked. Please tag @diet_prada and @thefashionlaw under the post and share this on Twitter and IGz #TheRealFolklore #TheFolklore Original logo designed by @cainecasket