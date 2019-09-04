Teacher in North Dakota receives positive news after second fight with brain cancer

Last week we shared with you the story of 29-year-old Kaidra Froelich and her ongoing battle with cancer. The Mandan teacher and mother has not just fought brain cancer once but is now going through the fight again.

On Friday, Kaidra learned that while she still has her 7 tumors, one or two of them may be gone sooner rather than later. Her other tumors have also shrunk. She says her spinal cord is mostly back straight after her tumors had been pressing on it, which caused it to go into an ‘S’ shape.

Kaidra says she is so thankful for all the messages and support she has gotten from her friends, family, the community, and her Good Vibe Tribe followers recently. She says being able to share her journey has helped her more than people will ever know.

“What I would say is that there are a lot of people that want to keep their cancer hush or they don’t want to talk about it,” says Froelich. “I think it would be better if you did. I think it’s very very helpful to have all these people and have them uplift me on the days that I am down. Without all of them, I don’t know where I would be today. It’s been so nice to have everyone involved.”

Kaidra’s Good Vibe Tribe will be hosting their second annual golf scramble fundraiser this Saturday to help raise money for her medical expenses.

They have already filled up all the teams for the scramble but there will be a BBQ right after, and it’s open to the whole community.

The golf scramble will be at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course, September 7th. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and tee-off will begin at 4:30. The BBQ will start at 7 pm (food is first come first serve). For more information, you can contact Stan Scott at 701-214-3218 and for all of Kaidra’s updates, you can follow her Kaidra’s Good Vibe Tribe Page.