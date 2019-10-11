Tears of Joy: Soldier dad surprises son inside an Alabama middle school

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A heartwarming soldier surprise homecoming in east Alabama takes us to Drake Middle School in Auburn, Alabama.

The emotional reunion happened Tuesday inside Drake’s 6th Grade cafeteria, marking the end of a two-year separation for student Travell Rubin and his dad Sgt. Evell Rubin.

The heartwarming video was shared with News 3 by Travell’s mother. It’s lovely to watch Travell cry tears of joy as his father gently wipes them away.

“The principal was thanking the veterans, and everything and I turned around, and he was right there. I ran up to him fast and gave him a hug. It felt like heaven. It was heaven,” shared Travell with News 3.

The heaven on Earth’s homecoming was arranged by Travell’s mother. This mom and son adore each other. Travell hasn’t seen his father in two years while the Fort Rucker soldier was overseas serving his country.

“I thank all the veterans for serving our country, and hopefully, they will be able to surprise their kids the same way and come home, shared Travell.

Travell says video chats and phone calls made the time away a little easier, but there’s nothing like having his dad back home safely in each other’s arms.