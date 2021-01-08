Tech company CEO, tattoo artist among those arrested at U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WGN) – Two men from the Chicago suburbs were among those arrested amidst the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Brad Rukstales, CEO of tech company Cogensia, was one of the people arrested by police after entering the Capitol building.

No one answered the door at Rukstales’ home on Thursday. Several neighbors declined to speak on camera, but one told WGN News Rukstales had a Trump campaign sign in his yard recently.

Campaign finance records shows Rukstales made several donations to Trump’s campaign.

Rukstales holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and is an expert in data-driven marketing strategies, according to Congensia’s web site. His bio was removed from the site Thursday afternoon.

“Brad Rukstales, as an employee of Cogensia, was acting as an individual during his arrest, nothing related to Cogensia. We’re currently taking the situation seriously, and we’re working with our attorneys and we’re investigating it, and he’s currently on an indefinite leave of absence from the company,” a Cogensia spokesperson said.

Another suburban Chicago man was arrested in the aftermath of the storming the Capitol.

Police said 48-year-old tattoo artist David Fitzgerald, from Roselle, was also arrested. He posted on his Facebook last night that he was under arrest and to “tell my wife.”

Fitzgerald has been charged with unlawful entry and breaking curfew at the Capitol.

Other Chicago area residents who took part in the chaos are suffering the consequences.

No charges have been filed yet against Chicago real estate agent Libby Andrews, who posted a selfie saying “stormed the Capitol.” On Thursday, her employer, At-Properties, fired her.

The FBI is now asking the public for tips, information and videos that will help them identify people involved in the insurrection at the Capitol.

On Thursday night, Brad Rukstales apologized and issued the following statement.