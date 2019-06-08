Teen driver said hot wings, needing to use bathroom made him drive 105 mph

MANITOBA, Canada (WISH) — Police in Manitoba, Canada got an interesting excuse when pulling over a driver.

They pulled over a 16-year-old who was going 105 miles per hour, that’s 170 kilometers per hour in Canada.

What was the reason for the speeding? The driver said his excuse was “too many hot wings and the need for a bathroom.”

The driver was fined over $800 for speeding and driving without a supervising driver.

The police department posted saying there are absolutely “no excuses” for that kind of speed.

