Teen killed in brawl over girl, dozens watch

CNN – Police in New York arrested a teen in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oceanside.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Flach was charged with murder Wednesday night after 16-year-old Khaseen Morris was killed during a massive brawl that happened after school.

Police say it happened in front of dozens of teens, many of whom watched and recorded it.

Hours after students gathered and lit candles to remember their friend Khaseen Morris, stabbed to death in an after school fight, more threats of violence waged at Oceanside High School.

“It’s kind of scary to think that’s happening in your own town and even after everything that happened over the last couple of days, it’s crazy to see the town spiral,” says an unidentified speaker.

School administrators say fears amid rumors to retaliate by students from a neighboring town after being identified to police by witnesses.

“We have identified several members of this group,” says police detective, Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick. “At this time we’re just gathering evidence to the point when we are ready to arrest them.”

Cops say they murdered a 16-year-old in a brawl at a strip mall Monday afternoon, which was recorded and widely circulated on social media.

The 16-year-old had been targeted over jealousy for befriending a girl.

“You guys took my brother away from me, my brother, my mom’s baby,” says Keyanna Morris, the victim’s sister.

Oceanside’s school superintendent e-mails parents saying security will be tight as the safety of everyone remains the highest priority.

Police are asking everyone who witnessed the brawl to come forward.

Another 17-year-old teen suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head during the fight.