Teenage girls attack mother outside high school in Calif., family says

UNION CITY, Calif.– A mother was recovering after she said two teenage girls brutally beat her up outside a Union City high school earlier this week.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez, who just gave birth to a baby girl four months ago, spent two nights in the hospital after the incident at James Logan High School.

“I pick up my wife from the floor with the eyes wide, she was bleeding over,” said Jimenez’ husband, Eder Rojas.

Their 16-year-old daughter goes to school at James Logan and told them she was being bullied by a group of girls.

On Tuesday morning, they drove their daughter to school and wanted to go inside to speak to the principal about the bullying.

Instead, they said the girls met them outside and began throwing punches.

“They want to hit my daughter but I cover a lot that… they couldn’t get there so they grabbed my wife,” Rojas said. “She has the bones broken right here, she has the eyes all red a bump here.”

Union City police said they responded to the scene and arrested one juvenile, who was charged with battery with serious bodily injury.

The school district said the fight involved two Logan High School students, a student’s family and someone not from the school.

They say the incident is being investigated by administration.

“I feel really angry, sad at the same time,” Rojas said.

According to the family, the bullying began about a year ago and happened on campus and online.

They now plan on hiring a lawyer and moving their daughter to a new high school.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for her medical expenses.

