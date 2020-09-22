Teens accused of holding couple at gunpoint, stealing their two-month-old puppy

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver couple is heartbroken after their two-month-old puppy was stolen from them at gunpoint while on a walk at a park.

Praveena Dewers and her boyfriend Shawn were taking their Miniature Dachshund Loki on a walk Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Nettie Moore playground.

Dewers said while walking at the park, young teenagers called out to them from a car, saying how cute their puppy was and asking to take a picture with Loki.

Dewers said the teens then took off with the dog, pointing a gun at the owners, warning them to stop trying to get their puppy back.

“All of the sudden he starts to roll up his window, I was holding on to the leash, but he also pulled up a gun at the same time and he was like ‘just don’t, just don’t,” Dewers said.

Dewers believes the teens that pointed a gun at her and took their dog are around 13 to 17-years-old.

The Dewers described the car as a black damaged 2005 Saturn VUE.

Loki’s owners are especially worried because he does not have his vaccines yet and needs them in the next couple of weeks. Loki was born on July 3rd.

If you have seen Loki please contact the Denver Police Department.