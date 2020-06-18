Tennessee House passes heartbeat abortion bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee House passed a bill Thursday that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

State representatives approved House Bill 2263 in a 68-17 vote.

The measure, called the “heartbeat bill”, was proposed by Gov. Bill Lee.

The bill would make it a class C felony to perform or induce, or attempt to perform or induce, an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with an exception for medical emergencies.

It also requires an ultrasound be performed prior to an abortion and makes it illegal to induce an abortion because of the child’s sex, race, or potential for Down syndrome.

The bill will now head to the Senate, but it is unclear if it will be considered before it adjourns.