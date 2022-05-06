Tesla is covering travel costs for employees seeking abortions outside their home state.

The company said Friday in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health care services that are unavailable in their home state.”

The car maker officially moved its corporate headquarters last year from Silicon Valley to Texas, which passed a law banning abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

It joins the ranks of other major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new abortion restrictions.