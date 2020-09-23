Tesla network outage locks some customers out of app, car

FILE- This Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows the logo of the Tesla model S at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla’s electric vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own. An unidentified person petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation into the problem. The agency says the allegations include about 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Hundreds of Tesla owners used the DownDetector website Wednesday morning to report issues accessing the electronic car company’s customer support app.

Just after 7 a.m. Pacific Time, hundreds of users reported problems accessing their application which connects to the vehicle and allows remote control of some systems. Others began tweeting at CEO Elon Musk and the corporate Twitter account in hopes of getting the problem swiftly resolved.

Bloomberg reports that outage left some Tesla drivers locked out of their vehicles and unable to contact customer service via the app. The Daily Mail reports that the outage also knocked out the company’s ability to take new vehicle orders.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Musk confirmed late last month that his company’s Nevada factory had been the target of a Russian hacking scheme, but there is no indication that case is related to Wednesday’s outage.

On Tuesday, Musk told shareholders that Tesla is working on new battery technology that will enable the company within the next three years to make sleeker, more affordable cars that can travel dramatically longer distances on a single charge.

But the battery breakthroughs that Musk unveiled the highly anticipated event didn’t impress investors. They were hoping Tesla’s technology would mark an even bigger leap forward and propel the company’s soaring stock to even greater heights. Shares in the company were down about eight percent in mid-day trading Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.