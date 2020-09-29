The average adult will walk almost 75,000 miles over their lifetime – the equivalent of travelling around the world THREE times

(Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Lubbock — The average adult will walk almost 75,000 miles over their lifetime – the equivalent of travelling around the world THREE times.

A study of 2,000 adults found they each typically stroll 6,839 steps a day – amounting to 2,496,235 a year.

This is approximately 1,182 miles each year or 74,462 miles over the average lifetime.

It also emerged that as well as simply walking to get from A to B, those steps will also include two leisurely strolls and another two walks for exercise each week.

Despite this, the average adult only manages the recommended 10,000 steps a day three times a week.

Top reasons to go for a stroll included getting fresh air (58 per cent), for peace and quiet (17 per cent) and simply to get outside (54 per cent).

And a third use it as an opportunity to clear their head.

The top destinations to walk are by the beach (21 per cent), in a forest (18 per cent) and a park (16 per cent).

But almost two thirds of adults have visited somewhere purely for a walk, such as a national park or seaside town and 19 per cent have been on a walking holiday.

More than half (51 per cent) also claimed they are more likely to walk somewhere local than further afield though, with more than a quarter wishing there were more walking routes in their area.

47 per cent of people feel refreshed after a walk while 34 per cent are happy and 43 per cent have a sense of calmness.

