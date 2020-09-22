The Bank of England estimates that at least 70 per cent of British banknotes are missing

LUBBOCK, Texas — It would seem there’s a small mystery unravelling in the UK. A significant amount of cash has gone missing in England — to the tune of £50 billion (US $64.7 billion).

That’s correct, the equivalent of more than £1,000 for each adult in the country has disappeared from circulation, according to the spending watchdog.

In a report, the UK’s National Audit Office says that demand for bank notes has increased continuously over the past two decades despite the use of cash falling by half since 2010. Experts are said to be “baffled” as to why demand is increasing, and where all the missing money has gone.

While some of the cash may be stashed overseas, stuffed under mattresses or stocked up for use in the underground economy, there is little data to identify how much is held where.

The report suggests that the five public bodies who oversee the cash system in the country — the Treasury, Bank of England, Royal Mint, the Financial Conduct Authority and Payments Systems Regulator — need to take a more coordinated approach to ensure it works well for the consumer.