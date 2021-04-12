The Female Field: Nike releases new jerseys for WNBA ahead of 25th season

Nike has released three new uniforms for each of the 12 WNBA teams ahead of the league’s 25th season.

Each team has a jersey from the WNBA Nike Heroine Edition, the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition and the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition.

“Players should never need to “hack” their way to a better-fitting uniform by, say, rolling their shorts to cinch the waistband or tucking their jersey straps into their bra straps to hold the jersey in place,” Nike said. “The new WNBA Nike uniforms come with an entirely re-engineered chassis and feature new proportions in the game jersey and short.”

Many of the Rebel Edition jerseys have interesting details incorporated. The Washington Mystics Rebel Edition jersey has part of the wording from the 19th Amendment written on it.

Alternatively, Indiana Fever’s Rebel Edition jersey nods to the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things” which takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The women of the WNBA filmed themselves taking part in a popular social media trend, unboxing. Fans witnessed stars of the league react to seeing their uniforms for the first time. New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu is heard saying “wooooo” as she takes a look at her new apparel for the first time.

Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd definitely approved of her new threads.

“So this is our jerseys. So shout out to Nike,” Loyd said.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

The WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniforms are available to Nike Members on nike.com and in the Nike App.