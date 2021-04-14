The Intercept: Dems plan to unveil bill expanding Supreme Court to 13

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressional Democrats plan to unveil legislation on Thursday that will expand the size of the Supreme Court from nine to 13, according to the online publication The Intercept.

As of November, the Supreme Court has nine justices, with six of the nine having been nominated by Republican presidents.

According to The Intercept, the bill is led by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Subcommittee chair Hank Johnson and freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones and championed in the Senate by Ed Markey of Massachusetts.