The Latest: Germany sizzles in record June heat

A man enjoys the sunrise on the Drachenberg over Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Temperatures of up to 38 degrees are expected in the German capital. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the heat wave in Europe (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Germany’s meteorological agency says it has registered a new national temperature record for June as large parts of Europe are gripped by a heat wave.

The Deutscher Wetterdienst said Wednesday that a preliminary reading showed the mercury reached 38.6 degrees Celsius (101.5 Fahrenheit) in Coschen, near the Polish border, at 2.50 p.m. (1250 GMT).

That’s a tenth of a degree Celsius higher than the previous national record for June of 38.5 C (101.3 F) set in 1947 in southwestern Germany.

___

12:50 p.m.

Paris is banning older cars for the day as a heat wave aggravates the city’s pollution.

Regional authorities estimate the measure put into place Wednesday affects nearly 60% of vehicles circulating in the Paris region, including many delivery trucks and older cars with higher emissions than newer models. Violators face fines.

Around France, some schools have been closed because of the high temperatures, which are expected to go up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in the Paris area later this week and bake much of the country, from the Pyrenees in the southwest to the German border in the northeast.

Such temperatures are rare in France, where most homes and many buildings do not have air conditioning.

French charities and local officials are providing extra help for the elderly, the homeless and the sick this week, remembering that some 15,000 people, many of them elderly, died in France during a 2003 heat wave.

___

10:30 a.m.

Large parts of western and central Europe are sweating under blazing temperatures, with authorities in one German region imposing temporary speed limits on some stretches of the autobahn as a precaution against heat damage.

Authorities have warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the continent over the coming days as a plume of dry, hot air moves north from Africa.

The transport ministry in Germany’s eastern Saxony-Anhalt state said it has imposed speed limits of 100 kph or 120 kph (62 mph or 75 mph) on several short stretches of highway until further notice. Those stretches usually have no speed limit.

About half of Spain’s provinces were on alert for high temperatures. Zaragoza was forecast to be the hottest on Wednesday, with 39 degrees Celsius, building to 44 degrees on Saturday, according to the government weather agency AEMET.