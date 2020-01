COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The ex-companion of Norway’s former justice minister whose home was targeted with vandalism and small fires in 2018 and 2019, was Thursday charged in the case.

The prosecutor’s office says Laila Bertheussen is suspected of sending a threatening letter to then-Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara, setting fire to a garbage container outside his Oslo home, and scrawling graffiti — including the word “racist” and a swastika — on his house.