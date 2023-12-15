(KTLA) – The results of a recent survey suggest that some of us can’t wait to leave our current jobs.

The poll, conducted by the software firm Payscale, identified the top 15 jobs workers are planning to quit partially due to stressful work environments, return-to-office mandates, low compensation packages and the current state of the economy.

Workers in industries ranging from tech to healthcare dominated the list, even with some of these positions boasting median salaries of over six figures.

While some respondents indicated they hoped to find work in other professions or fields, many were simply seeking to leave their jobs for identical or similar roles at other companies, where there may be better compensation, benefits, or work-life balance. Payscale also noted that the “expansion of pay transparency legislation” may have given some of these employees a peek at the salaries they could earn for the same job elsewhere, inspiring them to jump ship.

“Regardless, these jobs represent occupations where employees are stressed, underchallenged, burned out, or unhappy with their pay and benefits compared to what they think they can get elsewhere,” reads a portion of Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report.

The top 15 jobs workers are planning to quit, according to Payscale’s survey

Senior product manager: 66% seeking a new job; $144,000 median pay Phlebotomist: 62% seeking a new job; $39,300 median pay Line cook: 62% seeking a new job; $32,200 median pay Patient care technician: 61% seeking a new job; $37,700 median pay Emergency room registered nurse: 60% seeking a new job; $79,100 median pay Patient services representative: 59% seeking a new job; $39,600 median pay Cyber security analyst: 59% seeking a new job; $82,900 median pay Welder, cutter, solderer or brazer: 58% seeking a new job; $48,400 median pay Forklift operator: 58% seeking a new job; $39,800 median pay IT program manager: 58% seeking a new job; $132,000 median pay Critical care registered nurse: 58% seeking a new job; $80,700 median pay Retail sales associate: 58% seeking a new job; $30,700 median pay Software development engineer: 58% seeking a new job; $86,800 median pay Senior data analyst: 58% seeking a new job; $97,100 median pay Patient care coordinator: 58% seeking a new job; $46,300 median pay

It’s worth mentioning that respondents who said they hoped to seek other employment also indicated they planned to start looking within six months.

Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report was compiled using data provided by more than 770,000 U.S. workers between November 2022 and October 2023. Additional findings, including information on more in-demand jobs, can be found at Payscale.