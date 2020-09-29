‘They never expected that’: Police officers help deliver baby in department parking lot

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton Police Department officers helped deliver a baby boy in the department’s parking lot over the weekend.

“In policing, when you go to work, when you put on the uniform, you never know what your day is going to be like, but, certainly, they never expected that,” Chief Eric Jones said.

Jones said two of his officers were on duty Sunday when a frantic soon-to-be father asked for their help near the police department.

“A couple in a car stopped and told officers that they were in labor,” Jones said.

The dad was trying to find a nearby hospital, but the baby had other plans.

“Timing. It was all about timing,” Jones said. “That the baby was coming out right then and there.”

The officers’ timing was impeccable. While all officers undergo basic first-aid training, these two men are trained medics.

“They’ve been medics for years, and they had never delivered a baby before in that career, and here they become police officers,” Jones explained.

With mom in the front passenger seat, the two officers assisted her in delivering baby Semaj in the department parking lot.

“It was so nice to have a positive outcome, a positive story, and for those officers to be able to assist in bringing a new life into the world right there in the parking lot of the police department,” Jones said.

Jones told KTXL he will be nominating the officers for upcoming department awards for their deeds.