Thieves who stole $160,000 Big Bird costume, returned with apology for “such a big birden”

ADELAIDE, Australia (NEXSTAR) — According to police in South Australia, the thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street’s Big Bird returned it a few days later with a note in his beak. It was an apology for being “such a big birden.”

The self-identified “Big Bird Bandits” stole the costume in mid-April in Adelaide, Australia.

More recently, this week, two suspects were charged.

The Herald Sun reported, “Tasman Binder, 22 from Murray Bridge, and Cody Alain Milne, 26 from Norwood, were each charged with an aggravated count of dishonestly taking property without consent.”

“We had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause,” the handwritten apology note said. “We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselfs [sic] up. We had a great time with Mr. Bird, he’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend.”

Update: Big Bird is back!

The bright yellow Sesame Street costume recently stolen from a Circus at Thebarton has been returned in the early hours of this morning.

It went on to say, “Sorry to be such a big birden! Sincerely, THE BIG BIRD BANDITS.”

Police then played the part of the Count from Sesame Street, saying in April, “The suspects, if apprehended, could face one count of theft… two counts of theft…”