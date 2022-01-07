Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man’s escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. (Pool, file via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Georgia — The three men convicted of murder for the death of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was gunned down after being chased by the three white men February 23, 2020, while he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

All three men faced one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Of the nine counts the men faced, Travis was convicted of all nine, Greg was convicted of all but one count of malice murder. Bryan was convicted of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Life in prison was the minimum sentence all three men were facing, with the judge able to decide if parole was possible for any of them.

The judge said Bryan was given a possibility of parole due to his cooperation with law enforcement. Additionally, Bryan was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be served consecutively – or after – his life sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.