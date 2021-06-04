Three People Stabbed At West Virginia Jail

WEST VIRGINIA– Three people were stabbed at the Northern Regional Jail in West Virginia.

Moundsville Police received a call around 8:15 p.m. of the incident at the jail.

Director of Communications and Public Relations for West Virginia Lawrence Messina said that a fight among inmates resulted in injuries to three inmates.

Messina said the fight involved makeshift weapons.

Currently, none of the inmates required outside medical attention and no staff members were injured during the fight.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation was investigating the incident.

Police said the incident was under control.

Several members of law enforcement were active outside the jail as of Friday morning.

(WTRF contributed to this report)