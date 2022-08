LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Dunkin’ Donuts announced the launch of its limited-time lineup of fall beverages and bakery items set to begin on August 17.

Some favorites will be returning, such as Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up and Maple Sugar Bacon.

The coffee chain also announced the debut of two new fall items – the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.