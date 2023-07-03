(NewsNation) — New details about the implosion of the Titan submersible indicate the vessel “dropped weights” before communication was lost, reported by The New Yorker.

In an interview, Rob McCallum — a former advisor to OceanGate, the company that designed the Titan submersible — said he received a report that when the submersible reached 3,500 meters it dropped weights, meaning it aborted the dive, The New Yorker reported, before it “then it lost comms, and lost tracking, and an implosion was heard.”

At one point, McCallum criticized the company’s Cyclops I — the predecessor to the doomed “Titan” Cyclops II submersible — for its design to be piloted by a PlayStation controller.

“Everyone was drinking Kool-Aid and saying how cool they were with a Sony PlayStation,” he told The New Yorker. “And I said at the time, ‘Does Sony know that it’s been used for this application? Because, you know, this is not what it was designed for.’”

In the article, The New Yorker quotes a 2021 interview with Stockton Rush, the OceanGate executive who perished aboard the submersible.

In that interview, Rush said that he wanted to be “remembered as an innovator,” and quoted General Douglas MacArthur saying that people are remembered for the rules they break.

“The carbon fibre and titanium?” he said, referring to the submersible’s hull. “There’s a rule you don’t do that. Well I did.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the tragedy, and it’s not clear whether someone on the crew knew things were amiss before the likely implosion that destroyed the submersible.

Five people were killed in the likely implosion: Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Potential human remains were recovered from the vessel’s wreckage last week.