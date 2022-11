LOS ANGELES — TMZ reported former Tonight Show host Jay Leno suffered burns to his face and was hospitalized after one of his cars caught on fire. Previous media reports, including people.com, said Leno canceled an upcoming appearance in Las Vegas due to a medical emergency.

TMZ reported, “He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he remains. We do not specifically know his condition, but it is serious enough that he’s been admitted to the hospital.”