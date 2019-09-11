TN boy who was bullied gets new clothes from students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN) — A freshman at a Memphis high school was being bullied for three-straight weeks at his new school for wearing the same clothes every day.

“I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast,” Michael Todd said.

That’s when fellow students Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett stepped in to help Todd.

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” Graham said.

The two football players went into their closets and grabbed new clothes and shoes for Todd.

In a video that has gone viral online, Graham and Garrett are seen giving Todd the items in the hallway in between classes.

Todd was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving the gifts. Even his two new friends were emotional.

“It was a weak moment for me. I almost cried,” Garrett said.

Now it isn’t just Garrett and Graham helping Todd. People from other states are now sending Todd items in order to help.

Garrett and Graham say they just want to inspire others to help those in need.