TAMPA, Fla — Quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement Tuesday morning.

Brady, 44, made the announcement on social media and said, “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The official statement came after news of his pending retirement leaked Saturday.

The quarterback had a 22-season-career and 7 Super Bowl wins.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)