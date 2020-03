HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Actor Tom Hanks announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor said he was in Australia and he and his wife felt like they had a cold and decided to be tested for the virus, which has been described by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.

The post also said he and his wife would be following quarantine protocol.