Tony Hawk dressed as Santa, gave gifts to local skaters for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — San Diego skaters have probably heard legend of Tony Hawk cruising around town, shouting out “do a kickflip” and handing free gear to those who comply.

The surprise giveaways are part of a YouTube series Hawk films with The Berrics, a website and skate company founded by pros Eric Koston and Steve Berra.

This time, the skateboarding legend was in the holiday spirit, dressing up as Santa for a special Christmas edition of the stunt.

Hawk, who lives in Encinitas, stopped at a variety of San Diego skate spots, including parks in Carmel Valley, Logan Park and Mission Beach.

Hawk is a good sport, willing to adjust his expectations to an ollie or some other trick if it better matches the skill-level of his participants. “Only someone with a heart of coal would hate on this,” the video’s description jokes.