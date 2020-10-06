Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens to Category 4 with 130 mph winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Delta continued its rapid strengthening and reached major Category 4 strength on Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. ET that reports from NOAA Hurricane Hunters indicated Delta had reached major Category 3 hurricane strength. Less than 30 minutes later, the NHC updated its advisory to say Hurricane Hunters data showed Delta had strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds.

Delta is expected to be an “extremely dangerous hurricane” when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

At 11:30 a.m., the NHC reported Delta was about 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and 125 miles southwest of Grand Cayman. It’s moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The latest forecast track shows Delta passing southwest of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday morning before hitting the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula early Wednesday. It could reach the central Gulf of Mexico by Thursday as a Category 4 storm.

Forecasters predict a storm surge of up to 9 feet above normal tide levels along the coast, and between 4 and 6 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Isle of Youth

Punta Herrero to Tulum

Dzilam to Progresso

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

Post-Tropical Cyclone Gamma

Gamma weakened to a tropical depression Monday and was declared a post-tropical cyclone by Monday night.

At least 6 people died and thousands were evacuated as the storm lashed the Yucatán Peninsula over the weekend.

The NHC issued its final advisory on Gamma at 10 p.m. ET Monday. The storm is expected to dissipate by Wednesday but the hurricane center said periods of heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday night.