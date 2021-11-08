Travis Scott cancels performance at Las Vegas festival

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a tragic concert over the weekend in Houston where eight people died when fans rushed the stage, Travis Scott reportedly has canceled his Las Vegas appearance at the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival, according to Variety.

“Sources describe Scott as too distraught to play,” Variety’s online report said.

The Day N Vegas Festival is a three-day music festival that starts Friday. The website shows that Scott was scheduled to perform Saturday night.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into what led to a crush of spectators at the Friday night Astroworld Festival, where eight died and hundreds were injured. In the panic, some suffered heart attacks. The dead range in age from 14 to 27. More than a dozen remain hospitalized.

There were 50,000 attendees at the Astroworld event, which was headlined by Scott.

A sizable group of the attendees at the Houston event pushed toward the stage at NRG Park as a timer clicked down to start the performance before the chaotic scene began to ignite.

Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.

Scott is an eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper. The Houston-born musician founded his festival in 2018 on the heels of his chart-topping album “Astroworld,” which was led by the infectious song “Sicko Mode.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.