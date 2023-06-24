SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A hidden chest containing $25,000 remains undiscovered several weeks after the organizers of a Utah-wide treasure hunt presented the initial clues.

Now, they’re giving out yet another set of hints to help treasure-seekers locate the cash.

The 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt, which marks the fourth annual such event, officially launched in late May. Organizers Dave Cline and John Maxim, both from Utah, presented the initial clues in the form of a poem:

Begin your search where time was transcendent

Crack open the books they’re independent

Lift up your eyes and look for the mark

Hike to the tree that stands without bark

Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west

Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest

Look down at your map to not wander with thirst

Remember two less than on top of the first

You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown

What points towards heaven but is upside down?

Get off the road at the airplane without wings

Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt

Fortune-seekers across the state have continually searched, but without any luck thus far.

Cline and Maxim have already shared three sets of clues (each set containing three clues) since the start of the hunt. (Nexstar’s KTVX has already published the first and second sets of additional clues.) The latest batch was released Friday:

Hint No. 1: “The chest is not hidden in the city or anywhere urban. We get most of our hint ideas from frequently asked questions. And this one has been asked a lot.”

Hint No. 2: “In line 5 of the poem, ‘Pass the grain tower’ isn’t referring to a literal grain tower. But it is referring to something manmade.”

Hint No. 3: “In case you missed it, make sure to watch this video posted by Element United. It might shed some light on the order of things.”

At the request of participants, the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt has compiled all clues and reminders into a page of Current Hints which is said to be updated a couple of days after each clue comes out.

Further hints will also be emailed to treasure-hunters every Friday until the prize is officially located. (Those wishing to sign up for emails can subscribe at UtahTreasureHunts.com.) In addition, Cline and Maxim have been known to drop random hints via their Instagram accounts.

Cline and Maxim first launched their Utah Treasure Hunts project during the pandemic, to “give everyone a safe way to get outside with family and friends,” the duo writes on their official site. From then on, the pair’s annual treasure hunt has grown in popularity. The first two, according to Cline and Maxim, were self-funded, but several companies have since joined in to contribute to the prize pot and keep the fun going.

Now, they’re just waiting for this year’s chest to be discovered.

“When someone finds the chest, we will announce it as soon as we can,” the creators said. “So you can assume if we haven’t announced it’s been found, then the chest is still at large.”