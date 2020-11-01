Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.



The National Hurricane Center says the system is headed for a drenching of Nicaragua and other Central American nations starting on Tuesday.



It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph early Sunday while centered about 400 miles east of the Honduras-Nicaragua border.



It could bring 25 inches of rain to parts of Nicaragua — 35 inches in isolated areas.

