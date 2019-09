(WBRE/WYOU) — An unbelievable crash led to a moving truck ending up on top of a house.

And it was captured on a dashcam. It happened in Ontario, Canada. A man driving behind the truck was recording when the moving truck hit a ditch. It sent the truck flying up on its end striking a power line and coming to rest on the house.

Police say there was no one home at the time and there were no injuries, but the driver was charged with careless driving.