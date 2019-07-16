Truck owner says support of Trump caused vandalism

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man’s truck was vandalized overnight and he believes it’s because he supports President Trump. It happened while he was asleep. Tom Lord woke up Tuesday morning to find his middle back window busted it. The specific window had a Trump sticker on it.

Vandals also spray painted “antifa” on the back. He believes the vandals are trying to limit his free speech. Lord made a police report and hopes to have cameras installed on buildings in the area. The damage is estimated at $400 and his insurance won’t cover it.