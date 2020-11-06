Trump campaign says “This election is not over” but some in GOP distancing

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the briefing room at the White House on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump campaign on Friday morning said the election is not over. The announcement came after news reports overnight said that vote counts in Georgia and Pennsylvania gave Joe Biden a slight advantage over Donald Trump. Trump had been in the lead in both states as of Thursday night.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s attacks on the vote counting process have prompted fellow Republicans to distance themselves from the president’s allegations of fraud.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump claimed Thursday in a press briefing.

The Associated Press reported that the ballot-counting process across the country has largely been running smoothly with no evidence of widespread fraud or problems.

Senator Pat Toomey, from the battleground state of Pennsylvania, urged patience, saying in a statement that “all votes that comply with Pennsylvania law must be counted, regardless of how long the process takes.”

Toomey did express concern “that Philadelphia’s vote counting process lacks transparency,” but added, “Once a final count is reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost.”

“Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted. “And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression.”

He retweeted himself the next day, however, to add, “If a candidate believes a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims.”

The following is a statement from the Trump campaign on Friday.

Trump campaign: This election is not over

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel