Trump declares national emergency, waives student loan interest and directs oil purchase

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump declared a national emergency and announced various executive actions he intends to take Friday amid a worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Trump announced that he would waive requirements on bed limits and lengths of stay in hospitals. He will also waive certain requirements to ensure doctors can more easily work across state lines.

Another announcement made was the intent to waive interest on student loans held by federal agencies until further notice.

“That’s a big thing for a lot of students who are left in the middle right now,” he said. “Many of those schools have been closed.”

Trump also announced that he would instruct the Secretary of Energy to buy large amounts of crude oil to add to the U.S. Strategic Reserve.

“We’re going to fill it right up to the top,” he said, “saving the U.S. taxpayers billions and billions of dollars.”