Trump says he’ll go if he loses Electoral College

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — US President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory – even as he insisted such a decision would be a “mistake.”

“Certainly I will. But you know that,” Trump said Thursday during a testy exchange with a reporter.

He had been asked whether he would vacate the building, allowing a peaceful transition of power in January.

But Trump – taking questions for the first time since Election Day – insisted that “a lot of things” would happen between now and then that might alter the results.

