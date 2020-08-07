Trump signs executive orders to limit transactions between TikTok, WeChat parent companies in 45 days

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. “We may be banning TikTok.” (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON — The Office of the Press Secretary announced Thursday that President Donald Trump had signed an executive order banning “transactions” between popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat and their Chinese parent companies in 45 days.

The first order, which said it addresses, “the threat posed by TikTok,” came days after the president threatened to ban the Chinese-owned mobile app.

It prohibits any financial transactions between the app and its parent company ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese company headquartered in Beijing.

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China (China),” the order reads, “continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

The second order said it addresses the threat posed by WeChat, and will prohibit financial transactions between WeChat and its parent company, Tencent Holdings Ltd., a Chinese company headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

“Like TikTok, WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users,” the order said. “This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”

Gizmodo Media, through their service Public Pool, contributed to this article.