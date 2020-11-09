Trump terminated Mark Esper as defense secretary, Christopher C. Miller takes over

FILE – In this July 10, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Fla. Esper plans to fly nearly halfway around the world this week to tiny Palau, which no Pentagon chief has ever visited. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he fired Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense and Christopher C. Miller will be the acting secretary.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Trump said.

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

Trump made the announcement just before noon (central time) on Monday.