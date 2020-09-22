Trump to announce SCOTUS nominee on Saturday

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced via Twitter that he would announce a Supreme Court nominee on Saturday to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA,” Trump said.

Nexstar announced that on Tuesday evening News Nation Now will broadcast the first prime-time sit-down interview with President Trump since the death of Justice Ginsburg. It will air on WGN America at 7:00 p.m. CDT (8:00 p.m. Eastern).