Trump tweets, he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump, who promised an orderly transition of power to Joe Biden on Thursday, said he will not attend the inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump said via Twitter.

Trump also tweeted on Friday morning, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday as Congress was in the process of certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden.

