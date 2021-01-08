Trump tweets, he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump, who promised an orderly transition of power to Joe Biden on Thursday, said he will not attend the inauguration.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump said via Twitter.
To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
Trump also tweeted on Friday morning, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday as Congress was in the process of certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden.